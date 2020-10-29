The ninth edition of one of India's most well-regarded and intimate film festivals, the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) made its online debut on Thursday (October 29- November 4).
Founded by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, the festival had its inaugural edition in 2012 and has been a major attraction for film buffs from India and abroad.
Boasting of the widest slate of programming yet with over 100 films from 40 countries, including feature narratives, documentaries and shorts from around the world, this year's edition includes works that expand the frontiers of cinematic language, updating in often unexpected and delightful ways, the art of visual story-telling.
Some of the Feature Narratives that are part of DIFF 2020 are: ‘Aidol’ (director Lawrence Lek, UK), ‘Baby Teeth’ (director Shannon Murphy, Australia), ‘Exile’ (director Visar Morina, Germany, Belgium, Kosovo), ‘The Fever’ (director Maya Da-Rin, Brazil, France, Germany), ‘Gaza Mon Amour’ (director Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser, Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar), ‘The Last Days of Spring’ (director Isabel Lamberti, Netherlands, Spain), ‘Martin Eden’ (director Pietro Marcello, Italy), ‘Vai’ (director Whippy, Ofa-Ki-Levuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki, Matasila Freshwater, Amberley Jo Aumua, Miria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, Becs Arahanga, New Zealand), ‘We Are Little Zombies’ (director Makoto Nagahisa, Japan), ‘Yalda A Night for Forgiveness’ (director Massoud Bhakshi, Iran/France/Germany/Switzerland).
International Documentaries include ‘Areum Married’ (director Areum Parkkang, South Korea), ‘Land of My Father’ (dir. Matthew J Koshmrl, South Korea), ‘Notturno’ (director Gianfranco Rosi, Italy/France/Germany, 2020), ‘Notturno’ (director Gianfranco Rosi, Italy, France, Germany), ‘On a Clear Day You can See the Revolution from Here’ (director Emma Charles, Ben Evans James, UK), ‘Ophir’ (director Alexandre Berman, Olivier Pollet, France), ‘Our Time Machine’ (director Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang, China), ‘Reunited’ (director Mira Jargil, Denmark), ‘The Story of Plastic’ (director Deia Schlosberg, USA), ‘Unlocking Doors of Cinema’ (director Nezar Andary, UAE), ‘Visions of a Teacher’ (director Jaap Verhoeven, Netherlands), ‘We Have Boots’ (director Evans Chan, Hong Kong).
The range of Shorts includes ‘Bittu’ (director Karishma Dev Dube, India); ‘Wig’ (director Atanu Mukherjee, India); ‘Yarne’ (director Andrew Krakower, USA); ‘Bare Trees in the Mist’ (director Rajan Kathet, Nepal); ‘Laali’ (director Abhiroop Basu) ‘Stray Dogs Come Out at Night’ (director Hamza Bangash, Pakistan); and ‘The Sea’ (director Cameron Richards, UK.
Some of the Indian Documentaries as part of the programme include ‘Bread and Belonging’ (director Sonia Filinto), ‘Bound by Us’ (director, Chinmoy Sonowal) ‘Chachan, A Day’ (director J J Abraham), ‘Desire’ (director Garima Kaul), ‘Fathima the Oracle’ (director Geleck Palsang), ‘Ghar Ka Pata’ (director Madhulika Jalali), ‘Grace’ (director Smarak Samarjeet), ‘High Grounds’ (director Rajiv Malu), ‘Holy Rights’ (director Farha Khatun), ‘Iron Khan’ (director Naseer Khanday), ‘Mummy’ (director Aditi Mody), ‘On the Edge of Life’ (director, Nikhilesh Mattoo), ‘Our Mountain Valley Home’ (director Amartya Ray), ‘Son Rise’ (director Vibha Bakshi), ‘That Cloud Never Left’ (director Yashaswini Raghunandan).