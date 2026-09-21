Atlee turns 40 with five films, every one a hit, from Shankar's assistant to Jawan a look at his career

The director behind Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan has made only five feature films. All five were commercial hits. The latest, Jawan, earned around ₹1,150 crore worldwide and took Shah Rukh Khan to the biggest numbers of his career. His sixth, Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, is teasing a motion capture reveal tonight to mark his birthday.