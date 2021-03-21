Eminent Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra, the wife of legendary Odissi dancer, the late Kelucharan Mohapatra, passed away at her residence here on Saturday night. She was 86.
Mohapatra was suffering from age related ailments for a long time, family sources said on Sunday.
Several people, including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed grief at Mohapatra’s demise.
The Chief Minister paid tribute to Mohapatra while remembering her great contribution to the field of Odissi dance and her entire family for promoting the dance form.
Patnaik also announced a state funeral for late Mohapatra, who will be cremated in Puri on Sunday.