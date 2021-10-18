Tradition and art come together as the world famous Sukhishvili Georgian National Dance Company returns to the Dubai Opera stage this November.
Having last performed here in 2019, the group will present the ‘Dance With Georgia’ show from November 7 to 9.
The 70-member Sukhishvili Georgian National Dance Company, founded by Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili, includes folk dances of Georgia’s various ethnic groups, accompanied with live music played on traditional instruments. The group’s trademark is its capacity to leap high midst performance that has enticed audiences around the world with performances at Milan’s La Scala stage, Broadway, The Metropolitan Opera and Madison Square Garden.
With a Guinness World Record for curtain calls and multiple awards under their belt, the group performs more than 300 international shows each year.
Tickets for the show are now on sale on the Dubai Opera website, starting at Dh225.