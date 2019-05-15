The Dubai-based company aims to roll out four feature films and two TV series by 2020

Yalla Yalla is a new Dubai-based film and television company launched that aims to target the Arabic entertainment sector with new content.

A joint venture between Mideast distributor and producer Front Row Filmed Entertainment and International financing, production and sales firm Rocket Science, the partnership aims to develop, package, produce and finance television and feature film projects in the Mena region.

The team has already been active in acquiring remake rights as well as developing original content for both theatrical and TV with the aim of having four feature films and two TV series produced within the first 18 months.

The company will collaborate with former Wild Bunch Head of Acquisitions, Rita Dagher as its Creative Producer, whose credits include A Prayer Before Dawn, Four Lions and Fahrenheit 9/11.

“The Middle East, including North Africa, thrives with powerful stories waiting to be told. Yalla Yalla will provide a home for a new wave of exciting and diverse filmmakers with unique voices to tell their stories and embrace all kinds of genres and formats. Our intention is to encourage filmmakers to go into new directions and be part of, not just the Arab world, but also an international one,” Dagher said in a statement.

Front Row has also launched its production arm by acquiring the Arabic language remake rights of the Italian hit ‘Perfect Strangers’ (Perfetti Sconosciuti) and the Egyptian/British co-production ‘Luxor’.