Dubai: Veteran Lebanese singer, Sammy Hobeika, professionally known as Sammy Clark, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.
According to Lebanese media reports, the late singer died at St. George Hospital in Beirut where he was receiving treatment for heart disease.
The late singer had been suffering from health problems in recent years.
Born in 1948, Clark was a singer and musician, distinguished by his operatic voice, which was considered highly significant amongst Lebanese artists, especially in the field of foreign songs.
He was famous for performing the score of many popular cartoons in the eighties such as Grendizer and Treasure Island.
From childhood, he was immersed in music. Later, after dropping out of law school, he took part in televised singing contests. In 1970, at the request of Elias Rahbani, he participated in many international festivals. Tours, television shows and hits in several languages followed.
The late singer earned many awards from international music festivals in Bulgaria, Germany, France, Greece, and Austria.