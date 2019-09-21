The first ever Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 took place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) on Friday evening, kicking off five years of holding the event’s global edition in the UAE.
Between artists getting slimed and performances by Jason Derulo, Maritta and Mohammad Hamaki, young fans also got to witness the fruits of their labour as each act they voted for most in every category received an orange blimp figurine to mark their win.
Here is the complete list of winners from the night.
- Favourite Group: Rajaa & Omar Belmir
- Favourite Male Artist: Mohammad Hamaki
- Favourite Female Newcomer: Cynthia Samuel
- Favourite Vlogger: Thunayyan Khalid
- Favourite Female Artist: Hala Al Turk
- Favourite Actor: Asaad Al Zahrani
- Favourite Male Newcomer: Dyler
- Favourite Actress: Aseel Omran
- Favourite TV Personality: Raya Abirached
- Favourite Influencer: Ebrahim Basha
- Favourite Gamer: Ahmad Al Nasheet
- Favourite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Favourite Radio Station: Virgin Radio
- Favourite Sports Star: Rashid Al Dhaheri
- Favourite Music Video: Adham Nabulsi - Howeh El Hob
- Favourite International Star: Billie Eilish