The first ever Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 took place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) on Friday evening, kicking off five years of holding the event’s global edition in the UAE.

Between artists getting slimed and performances by Jason Derulo, Maritta and Mohammad Hamaki, young fans also got to witness the fruits of their labour as each act they voted for most in every category received an orange blimp figurine to mark their win.