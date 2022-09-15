Lebanese all-women dance troupe Mayyas has been crowned the winners of reality TV show ‘America’s Got Talent’.
The group will be awarded the prize of $1 million and they have the chance to headline a show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
During the season 17 finale, Mayyas put on a dreamy, expertly choreographed performance with huge white feathers and glowing orbs. It got a standing ovation from all four judges — Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.
Klum praised the women, saying: “This is what a million-dollar act looks like. You brought your A-game every time you came, and tonight, it was A-plus.”
Cowell also gushed about their performance, which he said was “astonishing”.
He added: “Something has happened with you where I’m beginning to feel a buzz beyond the show. This has landed. It is huge. I don’t think you can top that.”
“This is my favourite act ever on ‘AGT’,” said Mandel. “That’s so great for you. It’s great for women, female empowerment, your culture.”
Following their win, Mayyas took to their Instagram to post a picture and wrote: “Lebanon, this one’s for you.”