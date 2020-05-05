The Tunisian actress took to Instagram to announce her latest groundbreaking project

Tunisian actress Hend Sabry Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Hend Sabri is set to star and executive produce an upcoming series on Netflix centred around Arab women.

Sabri and Netflix simultaneously took to Instagram on May 4 to announce the big news.

The Tunisian actress is the latest Arab woman to join the streaming service. In April, Netflix announced that Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al Mansour would return to the platform with her adaptation of Keira Cass’ book series, ‘The Selection’.

“I’m very happy to announce that I’m joining the Netflix family to create a new show centred around women. I’m also very excited because this will be my first experience as an executive producer!” wrote Sabri.

In an Arabic caption, Sabri said that the series would revolve around Arab women in particular.

Congratulations poured in from the Arab film and television industry, including Sabri’s ‘Halawat Al Dounia’ co-star, and fellow Tunisian actor, Dhafer El Abdine, who gave her a “thousand congratulations”.

“Best wishes on your new adventure,” he added, alongside a fire emoji.

Egyptian model and actress Salma Abu Deif also commented, writing: “Can’t wait for it. Rock it baby.”

Sabri had a Ramadan TV series in the works this year but shoots were halted due to COVID-19.