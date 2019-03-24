Second movie will follow an investigation after a bloodied girl appears in a hospital

Emirati director Tariq Al Kazim has begun production on a sequel to his 2017 horror film ‘A Tale of Shadows’. The second installation in the series will be titled ‘A Tale of Shadows: Illusions’.

The film will follow a young girl, who appears in a hospital covered in blood. An investigation led by detective Hamdan and reporter Sophia leads them to a farm, where they encounter a world of illusions and chaos.

“‘Illusions’ is part of a universe that I created… This certain story takes place after the first ‘A Tale of Shadows’. We basically wanted to continue the story … given that many audiences enjoyed the first,” Al Kazem told Gulf News tabloid!.

Nigerian actor Chuka Ekweogwu (‘6 Underground’) returns, as well as German actress Arzu Neuwirth (‘The Misfits’) and Swedish actor Almer Agmyren. New to the cast is Romanian actor Robert Cristian Trif, who will play the farmer.