Concerts and fireworks to bring the entertainment to the UAE over Eid Al Adha festival

Hussain Al Jassmi, Myriam Fares and Tamer Hosny Image Credit: Supplied

It’s time to celebrate the festive season with some of the Arab world’s biggest singing stars taking to the stage in Abu Dhabi for a grand Eid Al Adha series of concerts. The live gigs could only be overshadowed perhaps by the fireworks that will light up the sky during the three days of celebrations.

Regional superstars including Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi, Egyptian actor-singer Tamer Hosny, Syrian sensation Assala Nasri and singer-actress Myriam Fares will perform on July 22 and 23 at the Eithad Arena on Yas Island.

Singer Assala Nasri Image Credit: GN Archies

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the concerts will be accompanied by three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid Al Adha. The firework shows will also be broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

The ‘Summer in Abu Dhabi’ series will continue over the Eid holidays, offering an array of activities to keep residents and visitors entertained.

“We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “The concerts by these talented performers, the amazing displays of fireworks lighting up the skies of our capital, as well as the diverse programme of activities during Summer in Abu Dhabi all reaffirm Abu Dhabi as an outstanding, all-inclusive travel destination.”

Yas Island Fireworks Image Credit: Supplied

For concertgoers who want to extend their experience over the Eid holidays, Yas Island is offering packages on staycations.

Tickets for the concerts are now available online. However, keep in mind that restrictions on account of the pandemic still apply. Attendees aged 16 years and above are required to present a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 48 hours and show proof of having obtained two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (making sure that 28 days have passed since the second dose).

Attendees between 12 and 16 years are required to receive a negative PCR test valid for 48 hours and are not required to be vaccinated. Children below 12 years of age are not permitted to attend the concerts.