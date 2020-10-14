Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassin has died at the age of 79. The renowned face of Egyptian television and cinema died on October 13, after a struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, which he reportedly had for eight years. News of his illness began to emerge in 2014, when he pulled out of appearing in ‘Saheb Al Saada’ with his friend and actor Adel Imam.
His wife, actress Shahira, later confirmed that he was sick. “To a certain extent, it’s stable, and it does not improve. We have God. We don’t know what we will do. I hope to God we can overcome this crisis. This illness has no cure,” said Shahira at the time.
Born in Port Said in 1941, Yassin was a graduate of the Faculty of Law at Ain Shams University. He began acting in 1968 and became a veteran of theatre, television and cinema, with more than 150 credits to his name. He had two children with Shahira — Rahina and Amro.