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Actor Idris Elba knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle for services to young people

Elba receives knighthood during official Windsor Castle ceremony

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
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British actor Idris Elba poses with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba and his medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to young people at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2026.
British actor Idris Elba poses with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba and his medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to young people at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2026.
AFP-ANDREW MATTHEWS

Dubai: Idris Elba has officially joined Britain’s most distinguished ranks after being knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2026, becoming Sir Idris Elba in a ceremony that recognised far more than his acting career.

The honour, awarded as part of the 2026 New Year Honours list, while Elba is globally recognised for roles in The Wire, Luther, and numerous Hollywood films, the knighthood specifically highlights his contributions off-screen. His work has focused on youth empowerment and community support, particularly through initiatives addressing inequality and youth violence.

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Central to the award is Elba’s ongoing involvement in youth-focused philanthropy. In 2022, he and his wife Sabrina Elba co-founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports education, community development, and grassroots programmes aimed at improving opportunities for young people. Elba’s connection to youth work also runs deeper. Early in his career, he benefited from a grant linked to the Prince’s Trust (now the King’s Trust).

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Elba was one of dozens of public figures recognised in the 2026 honours, alongside cultural and sporting names such as Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Dame Meera Syal, reflecting a wide-ranging list that celebrates contributions across arts, sport, and public service.

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