A Charbagh platform, a Rs250 book and a rooftop: The Lucknow behind Musafir Cafe

Divya Prakash Dubey returns to Lucknow, crediting the city for Musafir Cafe’s stories
Dubai: Before Musafir Cafe became a Netflix series, it was a feeling Divya Prakash Dubey carried around the rooftop of his family home in Lucknow.
The Hindi author's 2016 novel was adapted this year into a series led by Vikrant Massey. Dubey recently returned to his hometown to sign books, and told Hindustan Times that the city sits at the heart of everything he writes.
"The roof of my house is the base of all my stories," he said.
"It may sound philosophical, but when nothing much was happening in life, joh bechaini chhat pe tahelte hue mehsoos ki wahi mera adhaar hai," Dubey explained. (The restlessness I felt while pacing on that roof is my foundation.)
He went to school in Lucknow and took his first job there. During the trip, someone shared a photograph with him that moved him.
"I got very emotional when someone shared a photo of a big Musafir Cafe hoarding that was visible from my home's roof."
His books are set in different cities, but he says their emotional roots stay in Lucknow.
"The reassurance that mohalle ke bhaiyya (the older boys of the neighbourhood) offer, with a hand on your shoulder and the promise that sab ho jayega (everything will work out), gave me the confidence to believe that things will work out," he said. "The essence of my stories lies in Lucknow."
Chander, the novel's lead character, played by Massey in the series, carries some of that same unease.
"In Musafir Cafe, Chander's bechaini (restlessness) is what I have felt in Lucknow. I used to take an auto to Charbagh railway station and sit on a platform berth for hours and just watch people going about their life. I used to make back stories watching them," Dubey said.
"A lot of dialogues and subplots in the series have a base in Lucknow. So, for me the metaphor is: Musafir Cafe and the station is the juncture where people come, meet and go, making memories."
He also connects with the scene in MS Dhoni's biopic where the cricketer catches a train.
"I still get goosebumps when I see it. Catching the bus or train at the spur of the moment is the genesis of the story and my life too, else I would have also been stuck in a 9-5 job."
A moment he describes as life-changing happened on that same platform. A fan of Osho, he picked up one of the spiritual teacher's books from a vendor, who quoted Rs250 (about Dh9.70). Dubey asked for a discount.
"He replied: 'beta, iski har line 250 rupay ki hai' and that stirred me," Dubey said. (Son, every line of this is worth Rs250.) "It taught me a wisdom of life that no management school will tell and my perception about reading and thinking changed!"
Dubey has an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Pune, and worked a corporate job while writing his early stories.
The visit took him back to Universal Booksellers in Hazratganj, where he signed books for readers.
"I remember spending hours at Universal Booksellers when I was doing my engineering coaching at Hazratganj. Now, signing books for readers at the same place is very special," he said. "Before this I signed over 500 copies at the book festival. I remember going to roadside stalls like in Lalbagh to get gems which are out of print."
Musafir Cafe premiered on Netflix on July 24. Created by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, it follows three travellers: Chander, Sudha and Preeti, played by Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana. Netflix renewed it for a second season in August.
Dubey says the series has changed things for him, and for other Hindi writers.
"It's truly a chamatkaar (miracle) for a Hindi author. After the series was released, people who weren't readers started buying my books. They are now picking up my new book, Almost Pyaar, as well as my earlier works. I'm also hearing from them that other family members are also reading."
"Since the series premiered, book sales have increased manifold, and the book is now available in English as well. People are trying to find answers in the book," he added. "As an author, the show has elevated my identity. It's unprecedented and I am now easily getting my revised fee too."
His other books include Terms & Conditions Apply, Masala Chai, October Junction and Ibnebatuti. He also wrote the Hindi dialogues for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.