Luxury on wheels: The Zeekr 001

The 001 stands out with its sleek design featuring matrix LED headlights, a full-width taillight bar, and imposing 22-inch wheels.Inside, a minimalist and tech-forward cabin awaits.

A massive 15.4-inch touchscreen dominates the center console, while occupants are pampered with features like ventilated and massaging front seats, frameless doors, a Yamaha surround sound system, and air suspension for a smooth ride.

Performance isn't compromised for luxury. The 001 boasts an impressive range of up to 620 km on a single charge thanks to its 100kWh battery.

Powering this EV beast are motors generating up to 544 horsepower and 686Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds.

Both variants, Long Range (Php3,625,000 | $61,756) and Privilege (Php4,200,000 | $71,552), come equipped with 22kWh AC charging and 150kWh DC fast charging capabilities.

The Zeekr X

For those seeking a crossover option, the Zeekr X delivers an equally stylish package. Available in Premium (Php2,600,000 | $44,294) and Privilege (Php3,000,000 | $51,109) trims, the X boasts a similar design language and feature set as its sibling, including 20-inch wheels, a minimalist interior with a Yamaha sound system, and massaging ventilated seats.

Despite its size, the X packs a punch with 422 horsepower and 686Nm of torque, mirroring the 001's 3.8-second 0-100km/h acceleration. Range is a respectable 445 km on a single charge from its 66kWh battery.

The X Premium comes with 11kWh AC charging, while the X Privilege gets a bump to 22kWh. Both variants are capable of 200kWh rapid DC charging.

A premium EV experience

Zeekr's arrival in the Philippines is marked by the opening of its first dealership in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on Saturday.

Founded in 2021, Zeekr is a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, a leading global mobility group. Backed by cutting-edge technology and Nordic expertise, Zeekr promises a premium EV experience for Filipino drivers seeking style, performance, and innovation.

While the Philippine EV market is still in its early stages, several Chinese EV brands have made their presence known here, reflecting the broader trend of increasing competition in the global EV market.

As of 2021, there were fewer than 9,000 EVs out of nearly 13 million registered cars in the country. Sales figures indicate over 10,000 EVs were sold in 2023.

Policy support

Policy support, including zero tariff on imports of EVs and hybrid EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, and mandatory installation of charging stations are expected to help the industry grow.

A Zeekr 001 is displayed during a launch event in Gothenburg, Sweden. Image Credit: Reuters

Here are some of the prominent Chinese EV brands available in the Philippines:

1. BYD (Build Your Dreams)

Models Available: BYD Tang, BYD E6, BYD Qin.

Highlights: BYD is one of the leading Chinese EV manufacturers globally, known for its range of electric cars, buses, and trucks. The brand is popular for its innovation in battery technology and extensive lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles.

2. Geely

Models Available: Geely Emgrand EV, Geely Geometry A.

Highlights: Geely, which owns Volvo, has been expanding its footprint in the Philippines. Their EV offerings combine affordability with advanced technology, making them a strong contender in the local market.

3. JAC Motors

Models Available: JAC iEV6S, JAC iEV7S.

Highlights: JAC Motors provides a variety of electric vehicles, focusing on compact SUVs that offer good range and modern features at competitive prices.

4. Changan

Models Available: Changan Eado EV, Changan Benni EV.

Highlights: Changan is known for producing reliable and affordable electric cars. They offer a mix of sedans and compact cars, catering to different customer preferences.

5. Great Wall Motors (GWM)

Models Available: ORA R1.

Highlights: Great Wall Motors has entered the EV market with its ORA brand, focusing on small, city-friendly electric cars with quirky designs and practical features.

6. Dongfeng Motor Corp

Models Available: Dongfeng Junfeng ER30, Dongfeng Rich EV.

Highlights: Dongfeng offers a range of electric vehicles, including both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, providing versatility for different market needs.

7. SAIC Motor (MG and Roewe)

Models Available: MG ZS EV, Roewe Ei5.

Highlights: SAIC Motor, which owns the MG brand, offers electric SUVs and wagons that combine British heritage with Chinese innovation, delivering stylish and efficient EVs.

Adoption

NIO is also expected to release it NIO ES8 model in the country. These brands reflect the diverse range of EV now available in the Asian country, catering to various segments from budget-friendly options to high-end models.

The presence of these Chinese manufacturers is likely to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country, contributing to the Philippines’ efforts towards sustainable transportation eco-system.

Geely, based in Hangzhou, also owns Volvo.