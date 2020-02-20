Y-Axis has over 1,200 employees Image Credit: Supplied

Y-Axis is an overseas career consultant specialising in immigration and visas.

Established in 1999, Y-Axis has more than 45 company-owned and managed offices across India, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE, and Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, with over 1,200 employees serving more than one million customers. This is one of the world’s largest B2C immigration firms.

“As part of our portfolio of services, we provide personal one-to-one counselling to about 50,000 individual enquiries every month for migration, study abroad opportunities and work visas,” says Clint Mark Khan, Director, Y-Axis Middle East.

“Over 50 per cent of our customers are through word of mouth,” he says. “No other company understands the demands of overseas careers as we do.

“Our core competence lies in being a career counsellor where we aim to inspire, motivate, counsel, convince and persuade our clients to explore opportunities abroad. People approach us with a dream that they have aspired for all their lives, while some come to us even with their last hopes being pinned on us. What we do impacts lives and livelihoods and that is why we take our job very seriously.

“Clients trust our brand and appreciate the transparency in our processes, which are backed by a proper legal agreement.

“Our global resettlement services offer end-to-end solutions allowing you to land in any country and experience our support until you settle down permanently.

“We have deployed the cutting-edge customer relationship management (CRM) solution — Salesforce.com — and our telephone system is powered by 3CX.”

Y-Axis Middle East is registered with the office of Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA) for Australian immigration and the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), the national regulatory body that oversees Canadian immigration professionals.

“We are bound by the code of conduct stipulated by these authorities,” says Khan. “We are also associated with some of the biggest brands in the industry such as Salesforce.com and operate as the British Council’s trusted gold partner. Whenever you think about overseas careers and visas, think Y-Axis.”