xCube Access welcomes SHUAA Capital and Entrust Capital, expanding access to professional portfolio management

xCube announced that investment advisors from SHUAA Capital and Entrust Capital are joining xCube Access, its digital investment management service connecting eligible investors with professional investment advisors and managed portfolios.

“Through xCube Access, we want to give eligible investors greater choice and control over how their portfolios are managed. Investors can explore different professional advisors, understand their investment approaches and select the expertise that best aligns with their financial objectives and risk appetite. We’ve also made the entire experience simpler, from digital onboarding to monitoring portfolio activity and performance, all through one platform,” said Marwan Shurrab, Chief Commercial Officer at xCube.

The additions expand the range of professional portfolio management approaches available through xCube Access. SHUAA Capital will introduce its UAE National Champions strategy, while Entrust Capital will introduce its Ithmar Income and Growth Strategy, bringing its investment management expertise to the platform.

Entrust Capital’s Ithmar Income and Growth strategy invests in established UAE companies, with a focus on income generation and long-term capital appreciation. Established in 2018, Entrust Capital is a DIFC-based boutique asset manager serving institutions, family offices and high net worth clients across the Middle East and North Africa. It is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and has more than $11 billion in assets under management.

SHUAA’s UAE National Champions strategy seeks investment opportunities among established UAE companies positioned to benefit from the country’s long term economic development, focusing on businesses with significant positions in the UAE economy and exposure to the nation’s structural growth themes. Established in 1979, SHUAA Capital is a Dubai-based financial services group providing investment banking, asset management and capital markets solutions across the MENA region.

Saad Chalabi, CEO of xCube, said, “We are very pleased to welcome SHUAA Capital & Entrust Capital to xCube Access. Their investment management expertise brings a wealth of value for investors on xCube. Our objective is to make it easier for eligible clients to access professional portfolio management, select an advisor and stay informed about their investments through a seamless digital experience. The addition of these two leaders in the space, brings that to fruition.”

Nabil Al Rantisi, Group CEO of SHUAA Capital, said: “Our National Champions strategy reflects our conviction in the strength and long-term prospects of the UAE economy. Joining xCube Access allows our investment professionals to make this strategy available through a digital platform that simplifies how eligible investors access professionally managed portfolios. We look forward to bringing our investment expertise to investors through this new channel.”

Joseph Iskander, CEO of Entrust Capital, said, “Making our investment management expertise available to xCube Access gives eligible investors another way to explore professional portfolio management. We welcome the opportunity to bring our investment approach to the platform and support investors seeking disciplined, professionally managed portfolios.”

By welcoming SHUAA Capital and Entrust Capital advisors, xCube Access brings together established investment management expertise and a streamlined digital experience. Access to individual advisors, strategies and services remains subject to investor eligibility and applicable terms.