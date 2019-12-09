Abu Dhabi: The World’s first Warner Bros Hotel will open on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in 2021, with construction on the $112 million (Dh411.04 million) hotel now 40 per cent complete.

The hotel — the Warner Bros Abu Dhabi (WB Abu Dhabi) — will be located adjacent to the award-winning Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi theme park, adding yet another hospitality and leisure attraction on Yas Island.

The WB Abu Dhabi will feature more than 250 rooms over eight levels, with modern decor that celebrates Warner Bros’ extensive film and television library. The property’s contemporary design will also include signature WB restaurants.

“We are excited to announce the development of the world’s first Warner Bros themed hotel, here on Yas Island. This is yet another step in our journey to position Yas Island as one of the top global destinations for entertainment, leisure and business,” said Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral.

“Our partnership with Warner Bros is a unique collaboration that adds another dimension to the outstanding immersive experiences available on Yas Island,” he added.

Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Global Brands, said the group was positive about expanding its brand in Abu Dhabi, following up on its WB theme park.