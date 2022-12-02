Brits’ Christmas dinner will be the most expensive in at least a decade as the cost of everything from poultry to Yorkshire pudding soars.
Prices for a typical holiday meal, including turkey, meat and vegetables, are up more than 22 per cent from last year, according to researcher Mintec Ltd.’s Christmas dinner index. That reflects turmoil in markets from agriculture to energy following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as well as a severe bird-flu outbreak in the UK.
“Inflation has had a severe impact on the food industry, with tighter margins for producers caused by rising input costs,” Mintec said on Friday in a statement. The firm’s data go back as far as 2012.
British households are facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with inflation at a 41-year high. Those including meat in their Christmas dinner have to contend with a 39 per cent year-on-year jump in the price of certain meat varieties and a 30 per cent increase in the cost of turkey.
Consumers opting for a vegan meal also face a costlier spread, with Mintec’s plant-based Christmas dinner index up by almost 14 per cent.