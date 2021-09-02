Dubai: Passengers using UAE’s rail network in future can look forward to seamless telecom coverage. This follows the confirmation by UAE regulator TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) for compatibility between International Mobil Telecommunications (IMT) and the Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R). This is a first for the Middle East.
The purpose is to guarantee good quality of telecom services provided to individuals traveling by train. “TDRA is taking proactive steps to enhance the readiness of the ICT sector for future smart transportation and improve traffic management,” the regulator said in a statement. “These will enable train passengers to obtain high-quality communication and Internet services.”
“Today, through these measurements, we have ensured the compatibility of IMT systems with GSM-Railway, which helps provide the best services without any conflict or harmful interference among systems used,” said Tariq Al Awadhi, Executive Director of Spectrum Affairs. “The positive results we have obtained confirm the UAE's readiness for the future of smart transportation, and that the UAE possesses advanced infrastructure to serve this vital sector."
The initiative follows an assignment from the Technical Committee of the GCC Council Telecommunications Technical Office to TDRA. The study included field measurements of all bands designated for mobile services, such as 2G, 3G, 4G. Etihad train route in the Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, was chosen to conduct a study of the mutual impact of the two systems, i.e. IMT and GSM- R.
The study concluded that the standards used currently can guarantee efficient work of the two systems without any harmful interferences. The current standards guarantee sufficient frequency ranges, broadcasting power of 30 to 50 watts, continuous coordination between service providers.