Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during his meeting with the members of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers said “the economy is our priority… and you are our partners… and our hand in your hand, we will take the UAE towards a renewed, prosperous and solid economic future”
Recently, Sheikh Mohammed approved the new structure for Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
According to the new structure, three chambers will be created including a chamber for trade, a chamber for the digital economy and a chamber for international trade.
He also approved the new board of directors for Dubai Chambers, which will oversee the three chambers. The board of directors will set a unified vision for the chambers, ensure coordination and integration, and propose major initiatives to achieve economic development leaps for the emirate in line with its ongoing efforts to create a world-class investment environment.
The new chambers will be having a new historical responsibility ahead. They will need to strengthen our international trade relations, develop our new digital economy, protect businessmen interests, and support the Dubai government’s efforts to develop the best global economic environment in the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.