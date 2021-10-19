Dubai: The UAE climbed 10 places to be ranked fourth best country in the world to live and work, according to HSBC’s 14th annual Expat Explorer study, which tracks the sentiments of over 20,000 people who live and work abroad.
The vast majority of expats surveyed in the UAE (82 per cent) feel optimistic that life will be more stable and normal again in the next 12 months despite the after-effects of the pandemic. Around 53 per cent expect an increase in their income and 57 per cent believe they will be getting a better work-life balance.