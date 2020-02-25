Country is ranked 11th worldwide in terms of its global strategic impact within the index

Abu Dhabi’s skyline at sunset. The UAE has been ranked first and 18 globally according to the global soft power index 2020. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE has been ranked first in the Middle East and 18th globally according to the global soft power index 2020.

The UAE has also been ranked 11th worldwide in terms of its global strategic impact within the index.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said: “According to the global soft power index launched by the Brand Finance UK in cooperation with the Oxford University and after a referendum involving more than 55,000 people in 87 countries ... the UAE was ranked first in the Middle East and 18 globally in the soft power index and 11 globally in terms of its global strategic impact within the index”.