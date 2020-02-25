Dubai: The UAE has been ranked first in the Middle East and 18th globally according to the global soft power index 2020.
The UAE has also been ranked 11th worldwide in terms of its global strategic impact within the index.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said: “According to the global soft power index launched by the Brand Finance UK in cooperation with the Oxford University and after a referendum involving more than 55,000 people in 87 countries ... the UAE was ranked first in the Middle East and 18 globally in the soft power index and 11 globally in terms of its global strategic impact within the index”.
“The UAE is also among the first in the world in international relations and business environment. The UAE will continue to forge distinctive global relations, attract international attention, build on its good reputation and enhance its positive global influence. We are a capital and a station that connects and embraces the world”, Shaikh Mohammad added.