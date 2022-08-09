Dubai: A new resolution on bank guarantees and employees’ protection insurance scheme for the private sector in the UAE was announced on Tuesday.

Under the new resolution, establishments may provide a bank guarantee, valid for one year, of no less than Dh3,000 for each worker, paid through a UAE-based bank. The guarantee can be automatically renewed.

There’s also a second option that entails a 30-month insurance policy, at a value of Dh137.50 for each skilled worker, Dh180 for each low-skilled worker and Dh250 for each worker paid by high-risk establishments that are not registered with the Wages Protection System (WPS).

The insurance coverage amounts to up to Dh20,000 and includes the wages of the worker's last 120 working days, the end-of-service gratuity, the expenses of returning the worker to their home country, and in the event of the worker's death, the costs of repatriating the body to his home country, and other rights and entitlements that the employer is unable to fulfil, based on a decision by the ministry or the concerned labour court.

The resolution was issued by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and is in line with the legislative framework that aims to preserve workers' rights, support the business community, enhance the competitiveness and stability of the UAE's work environment, and strengthen its reputation as a preferred and safe destination to live, work, and invest.

Aisha Belharfia, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: "The UAE's commitment to guarantee and balance the rights of workers and employers reflect national legislations and highlight the nation's active role in the main agreements originating from the International Labour Organisation."

"Offering establishments the option of choosing between providing a bank guarantee or an insurance policy allows them to choose what is most suitable for them and helps reduce operational costs, enabling employers to fulfil their legal obligations towards their workers," she added.