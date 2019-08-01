The UAE Central Bank located on the Baynoonah street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Central Bank has announced it will lower interest rates applied to the issuance of its certificates of deposits in line with the decrease in interest rates on the US dollar, following the US Federal Reserve’s decision.

The measure will take effect as of Thursday.

The repo rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the UAE Central Bank against certificates of deposits has also been decreased by 25 basis points, said the apex bank in a statement.