Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman of Danube Group

It is an exemplary decision by the government of UAE, as the country is a hub for businesses globally. With the weekends now being in sync, the interactions will now become easier. I say this from experience as we have been in the country for over 25 years and deal with suppliers and customers in the Far East, Europe and Asia. All of these operate from Monday to Friday whereas we were off on Friday, leading to a 3-day gap in the interaction. This move will not only lead to a positive impact in various economic sectors but also improve the productivity of the workforce.



As announced by our chairman Rizwan Sajan, we would be implementing the change in the weekend from January 2022. At Danube, we have over 4,000 employees working with us, most of them living with their families. Since their weekends will be now be synchronised with schools, the employees will get ample amount of time to unwind with their families.

