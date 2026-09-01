Turn everyday spending into extraordinary journeys with new Marriott Bonvoy ADIB cards

For many UAE residents, travel is more than an occasional escape. It is part of the lifestyle - whether that means a weekend staycation, discovering a new city, visiting family overseas or finally booking that dream holiday.

And if travel is already part of your life, why not make the spending you do every day work towards your next journey?

The new Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Infinite Card and Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Signature Card from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Marriott Bonvoy and Visa are designed to do exactly that.

The cards allow customers to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on qualifying everyday purchases and turn those points into hotel stays, room upgrades, dining experiences and much more across Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio.

Groceries, dining out, shopping, travel: Make everyday spending part of your next holiday

The purchases you already make can now bring your next experience a little closer.

With the Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Infinite Card, customers can earn up to 8 Marriott Bonvoy points per $1 on eligible spend, while the Visa Signature Card offers up to 3 Marriott Bonvoy points per $1 on eligible spend.

Those points open up a world of possibilities across Marriott Bonvoy's extensive global portfolio of hotels and extraordinary brands.

They are not limited to hotel stays either. Marriott Bonvoy points can be used towards room upgrades, dining and other experiences, while members can also convert points to miles with more than 40 airline partners.

For travellers who would rather turn their rewards into something memorable, Marriott Bonvoy Moments provides access to distinctive experiences that go beyond a traditional hotel stay.