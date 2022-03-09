Dubai: The UAE is likely to sign a broad trade and investment pact with Israel by the end of the month, its ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja said on Twitter on Wednesday.
“After India and Indonesia, the UAE and Israel are looking forward to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) before the end of the month,” he wrote.
“The UAE remains confident that the CEPA with Israel will serve as a catalyst for even greater economic prosperity.”
The UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords in 2020.
Last month, the UAE and India signed the CEPA, a trade alliance that could propel bilateral trade from $60 billion now to up to $100 billion in the next five years.