Dubai: For UAE residents, the world just got a little smaller. Ten countries now welcome UAE residents with a visa on arrival, eliminating the complexities of pre-entry visa applications.

The accessible destinations for UAE residents sans pre-entry visa requirements are: Georgia, Maldives, Azerbaijan, Mauritius, Armenia, Montenegro, Seychelles, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nepal.

Travelers from the UAE must ensure they carry essential documents before departure, including a passport valid for at least six months, a valid UAE residency visa, confirmed reservations at their destination, and adequate funds to support their travel expenses.

Such a combination of ease and accessibility makes these countries perfect for spontaneous travelers looking to explore new cultures and experiences with minimal preparatory hassle.

1. Georgia - Known for its rich cultural heritage, the country offers 90-180 days visa-free travel for UAE residents. Visitors are required to present a valid residence, a passport with at least 6 months' validity, hotel reservations, and proof of sufficient funds.

Stunning view of Maldives

2. Maldives - A paradise with stunning beaches and clear waters, the Maldives offers a 30-day free visa on arrival, which can be extended for a fee. Travelers must submit a health declaration 48 hours before travel and provide documents including a passport valid for at least one month post-departure, hotel reservation proof, return flight tickets, and evidence of sufficient funds.

3. Azerbaijan - This country blends unique history and picturesque landscapes. A visa can be obtained on arrival for a fee of Dh 92. Required documents include a valid passport, a copy of the UAE residence visa, proof of hotel and flight reservations, and two recent passport photos.

4. Mauritius - A tropical destination with lush landscapes and vibrant marine life, Mauritius offers a visa on arrival valid for 90 days. Tourists need to have a health permit, and documents required include a passport valid for six months, a return ticket, residence reservation, and proof of sufficient funds.

Haghpat Monastery in Armenia.

5. Armenia - Offers a visa-free entry for UAE nationals, while residents must present a UAE residence permit upon arrival.

6. Montenegro - Known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. UAE nationals enter without a visa, and residents can obtain a visa on arrival. Necessary documents include a passport valid for 6 months, UAE residency, health insurance, confirmed return tickets, and hotel reservations.

La Digue, Seychelles

7. Seychelles - Famous for its luxury resorts and tropical forests, offers visa on arrival for UAE residents. Required documents include a valid passport, UAE residency, return ticket, confirmed hotel booking, and sufficient travel funds.

8. Malaysia - Known for its rainforests and cityscapes, allows UAE residents to visit for up to 90 days without an eVisa. Required documents include the original passport, return ticket, and proof of residence reservation.

9. Indonesia - Offers natural beauty from the beaches of Bali to the rainforests of Sumatra. UAE residents can obtain a visa on arrival with proper travel documents including original passport, UAE residency, return tickets, and residence confirmation.