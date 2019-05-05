The royal suite at the Marriott hotel in Deira. Image Credit: Marriott website

Dubai: Marriott International will be suspending its operations at one of its branded hotels in Dubai starting next week, it has been confirmed.

The four-star property, JW Marriott Dubai in Deira, will shut its doors on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

The decision has been reached due to “circumstances” that are beyond the control of the hospitality group, the company said in a statement.

It assured, however, that it is working closely with the affected staff, hotel guests and business partners to ensure a smooth transition.

“Marriott International has found it necessary to suspend operations at the JW Marriott Dubai in Deira due to circumstances beyond our control that have interfered with our ability to continue to operate the hotel,” the company said.

“The hotel will not be open for business as of midnight (GST) on Sunday, 12 May 2019. We are working closely with impacted associates, guests and business partners and taking steps to promote a smooth transition.”

Marriott International had earlier reported solid financial results for 2018, with the number of its rooms worldwide growing by nearly five per cent and revenue per available room (RevPAR) by 3 per cent.

Its adjusted earnings per share surged 48 per cent during the year. It ended 2018 with a record 1.3 million rooms operating under its 30 lodging brands.

According to STR, the brand’s worldwide market share of rooms stood at 7 per cent at the end of 2018, while its share of rooms under construction reached 20 per cent.

“We expect rooms growth will accelerate, as we signed contracts for a record 125,000 rooms in 2018 and our development pipeline increased to a record 478,000 rooms,” said Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International.”