Image Credit:

Dubai: Global research commissioned by Jumeirah reveals that 77 per cent of parents think that hotels around the world need to provide more healthy options on kids’ menus. As a result, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts launched a new culinary concept this month FoodieKiDS, which focuses on young diners.

The new children’s menu is informed by global research, in which more than 5,500 parents of children under 12-years-old, from six different markets, were interviewed about their children’s eating habits including Saudi Arabia and the UAE/

According to the study parents said that their children were most likely to eat junk food with low nutritional value while on holiday, with the top three most eaten foods globally for young travellers were pizza – 44 per cent, chicken nuggets – 35 per cent and chips – 32 per cent.

With October half term just around the corner, UAE-based parents are preparing to face the proverbial meal-time battle ground yet. Through the FoodieKiDS menu, Jumeirah has elevated the options available, providing dishes that are both enticing and nutritious for their youngest diners.

Jumeirah chefs came up with the kids menu and brought in a group of young diners to taste the food. Dishes are prepared and presented in a way to appeal to kids, and include fruits and vegetables, whole meal options and less salt.

The FoodieKiDS menu is being piloted at the group’s flagship family resort, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, before being rolled out across its wider portfolio. In the lead up to the upcoming launch and beyond, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is offering complimentary meals to kids under 16 when staying with their parents at the hotel until October 31 2020 on the Ultimate Staycation package.