Dubai's Jumeirah Group sure is cooking up some new concepts for its F&B operations. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Government owned hotel group Jumeirah Group is thinking big on what to serve up for its upcoming F&B offerings. The plan is to open as many as 13 new or re-imagined restaurant concepts in the next three months.

“Dining is one of the top pillars of the company,” said Rajesh Jhingon, regional Vice-President at Jumeirah to Gulf News. “And the leadership has embraced that... the rest comes easily.

The Hide's new look in Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel.

“The next most important thing was sourcing the talent. Food and beverage isn’t gimmicky for us - we are very much a foodie company. We are very serious about it.”

And serious, they are. The company is transforming its coastline into a culinary hotspot since the enhanced dining experiences will cater to all tastes and occasions. New venues include a Bar Buci, a Parisian jazz bar in Jumeriah Al Qasr; a farm-to-table BBQ popup by pitmaster Hatem Mattar at Souk Madinat Jumeirah; as well as a luxe cocktail bar and brasserie and grill called Bastion, in Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Upgrading the much loved

In the last 18 months, Jumeirah Group launched SAL, a chic mirrored restaurant and beach club, as well as a Mediterranean restaurant concept French Riviera, which this year will extend to include La Plage, a white deck on the beach.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr’s waterside venue, also underwent a refurbishment over summer and is repositioning to be one of the top Italian spots in the city, while Pai Thai, the Asian destination in the same hotel also underwent tweaks.

Furthermore, The Hide, Al Nafoorah, Zheng He’s, and other restaurants Jumeirah operates in Dubai will be revamped, while Shimmers and Kayto – two of the Group’s signature dining experiences – will make their international debut in the Maldives.

Launch time

Jose Silva

“Our portfolio of culinary experiences is all set to launch around Expo 2020 when the world’s spotlight is firmly on Dubai,” said Jose Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group. “This will bolster our own international development, with two of our most successful concepts launching overseas.”