Whether art, food or sports, DubaiDestinations wants Dubai to be the place to visit, live

#DubaiDestinations wants to grab the world's attention into every facet of what Dubai stands for. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: In one of its most ambitious promotional push, Dubai has launched #DubaiDestinations to offer visitors a voyage of experiences. These experiences could relate to the city itself, and integrate experiences related to food, art, entertainment, culture, sports and fitness.

The campaign will bring together key Dubai Government departments, those from related industries, and the creative media community. #DubaiDestinations was launched at an event attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and members of the Dubai Media Council.

“Traditional and new media platforms will play a powerful role in carrying the messages of the initiative to create a campaign that touches the hearts and minds of both local and global communities,” said Sheikh Ahmed. “The #DubaiDestinations initiative is a tribute to Dubai’s culture of hospitality and its open and inclusive outlook. With a wealth of creative content from diverse sources, this initiative will open many windows into Dubai’s uniqueness as a destination.”

The initiative will bring together some of the emirate’s "most accomplished creatives", including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators and videographers to create new content about Dubai’s destination experiences across traditional and new media; as well as provide a platform to showcase homegrown companies.

The campaign’s “ultimate objective” is to build on Dubai’s rising popularity as a destination, which has been validated by recent high-profile surveys. Euromonitor International’s ‘Top 100 City Destinations Index 2021’, issued this month, ranked Dubai second worldwide.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, with Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of RTA, Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, and Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, at the launch of #DubaiDestinations. Image Credit: Supplied

Initial focus

The Dubai Media Council with industry representatives will develop a #DubaiDestinations calendar featuring exciting engagements for citizens, residents and visitors with an initial focus on outdoor activities. The campaign will also feature guides designed to help people explore Dubai’s top-rated experiences, campsites, outdoor activities and homegrown restaurants.

“A celebration of all that the city has to offer, the innovative campaign aims to introduce both domestic and global audiences to new experiences and encourage them to discover hidden gems, enjoy exciting activities, and share unforgettable moments in Dubai,” said Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office. “By tapping into the power of collaborative storytelling, the initiative will bring to people around the world the incredible diversity of experiences offered by Dubai.”

Leverage the Expo

As is to be expected, the Expo – and all related activities - will have a “major role| in raising Dubai’s profile as a global destination. The #DubaiDestinations campaign will also offer experiences for people of different tastes and age groups at the “emirate’s beaches and waterfronts, public parks and entertainment venues, in addition to natural attractions in Al Marmoom area and the Hatta region”.

“The initiative comes at a time when Dubai is rising in status as one of the world’s safest and most open destinations,” the statement issued said. “The campaign is expected to provide further impetus to the growing worldwide interest in Dubai as a destination and contribute to accelerating the momentum of its growth and recovery.”