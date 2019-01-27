“The cancellation of this precondition for conducting official transactions is in keeping with the vision of His Highness, Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a fully-fledged smart city and the ‘Dubai Paperless Strategy’ launched by Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.”