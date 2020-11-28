A recent forum hosted by The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) for stakeholders and partners highlighted the industry outlook amid a resurgence in the sector. Image Credit: Dubai Tourism

Dubai: A recent forum hosted by The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) for stakeholders and partners highlighted the industry outlook amid a resurgence in the sector since Dubai’s reopening to international tourists on July 7.

The meeting provided insights into the current tourism situation both in the UAE and worldwide and steps taken to accelerate growth momentum including marketing campaigns worldwide designed to reinforce Dubai’s profile as a safe must-visit destination.

The meeting held outdoors at the Fitness Village, Dubai Festival City on November 2 was attended by over 600 key executives from leading establishments in the hospitality, travel, leisure and retail sectors.

Hospitality rebound

The meeting highlighted the hospitality sector’s rebound that saw hotels in Dubai enjoying occupancy levels of 51 per cent in September, further instilling confidence in this sector and demonstrating its capability to attract guests and provide them a memorable holiday. According to data from hotel management analytics firm STR, Dubai ranks second globally in terms of occupancy after Singapore and ahead of Paris and London.

“Dubai’s proactive approach and exceptional cross functional management of the situation, has put us in a first mover position to reopen to global markets as and when they reciprocally open, allowing the city to be ahead of the curve,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism.

Multi-geographic strategy

Almarri said diversified multi-geographic strategy that allows Dubai to react quickly to market changes across source markets combined with the strong economic relief programme put in place by the local and federal governments, as well as the support of our stakeholders have helped the destination remain highly competitive in spite of global challenges.

“Our constant dialogue with stakeholders and partners, especially in these tough times, allows us to keep them abreast of the latest domestic and global developments. This provides them an opportunity to be aligned with new industry initiatives and take advantage of diverse campaigns and efforts being made to ensure Dubai stays at the forefront of the world’s safest destinations,” he said

The meeting also discussed global efforts to curb the transmission of COVID-19 and the wide-ranging precautionary measures deployed in the UAE to safeguard the health of communities.