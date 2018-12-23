Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) has signed a memorandum of understanding with H.I.S. Co, a Japanese travel agency, to confirm collaboration between the two sides.
The agreement, which was signed in Tokyo, highlights the commitment to increase awareness among Japanese travellers about Dubai’s tourism offerings.
Dubai Tourism said the memorandum outlines plans to enhance the visitor experience for Japanese tourists in Dubai by providing tailored information through localised campaigns in major cities across Japan.