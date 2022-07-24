Another new study has ranked Dubai at the No.1 spot for tourists.

According to data released by UK-based Premier Inn, Dubai has topped the list of the most popular city breaks around the world.

The study analysed the cities that showed up as the top searched-for city breaks across several countries.

“According to the data, holidaymakers are wanting to travel to the UAE the most. 21 out of the 136 countries we analysed showed Dubai as their top searched-for city break destination, and visitors travel from all over the world to luxuriate in the glamour of Dubai’s lifestyle,” the report said.

Dubai was followed by Paris (16 – the number of countries from where people want to visit this city), Boston (12), Madrid (8), and Singapore (7), while London (6), Cape Town (6), Amsterdam (5), Copenhagen (3) and Buenos Aires (3) completed the top 10.

Taking note of the attractions in Paris, the report said: “With landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Notre-Dame, and of course, its stylish streets and laid-back lifestyle, Paris cements itself as the second most popular city break destination - it’s often the go-to choice for travellers from European countries such as Belgium, Portugal and Italy, and many African countries such as Senegal, Benin and Congo.”

The countries that want to take a city break in Dubai include India, Pakistan, the Maldives, the Seychelles, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Gambia, Azerbaijan and Mauritius, the report said.

Premier Inn analysed Google search data of over 130 countries around the world for the rankings.

The report comes less than a week after Dubai ranked as the most popular destination according to popular social media platform TikTok, with 81.8 billion views of the hashtag #Dubai. The emirate was followed by New York City, London, Istanbul, Paris, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Madrid.

“Placing second in 2021’s index, Dubai has usurped the top spot from New York City, overturning a huge lead and showing just how much Dubai has grown in popularity,” the TikTok Travel Index 2022 said.