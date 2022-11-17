Operated by AIDA Cruises, with 20 passenger decks and 2,600 staterooms, the AIDAcosma is one of the largest cruise ships within the company’s fleet. It has a fun park, children’s pool, water slide, an outdoor sports deck, as well as 17 restaurants and 23 lounges.

Throughout the season, more than 300,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal.

The ship has a fun park, children’s pool, water slide, an outdoor sports deck, as well as 17 restaurants and 23 lounges. Image Credit: Supplied

Alexander Ewig, Senior Vice President Marketing & Sales at AIDA Cruises, commented: “Through AIDAcosma, we are continuing on our path to green cruising and are elated to be collaborating with Dubai Harbour to do so. We are sure our guests will have a great time, as they set sail on a tour of the Orient this winter 2022-2023, specifically at Dubai Harbour with its line-up of entertaining events and activities, alongside the magnificent Dubai skyline.”

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour said: “Today is a very special day for us. This is not only the first time we have an LNG-powered cruise ship making its way to the city, but also a new cruise season that we look forward to with renewed excitement and anticipation.

“After the success of our last cruise season, we have continued to make investments across Dubai Harbour and Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminals and will also be extending our cruise season into the summer months of 2023 for the first time, with ships calling well into the month of June for overnight port stays for passenger turnaround. We look forward to continuing to play our part in welcoming more passengers and ships, as we aim to contribute to the region’s cruise tourism sector.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “As Dubai continues to make waves across global tourism, the arrival of the first cruise travellers at Dubai Harbour for the new season will further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading cruise tourism hub.