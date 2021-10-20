Image Credit:

Thumbay Medicity was honored by the Visit of Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology & Biotechnology, Science and Technology of Karnataka, India on Monday 18th October 2021. President & Founder Dr Thumbay Moideen received the Honorable Minister in his office. This visit has opened several doors to Thumbay Group and GMU to strengthen the relationship ties with Karnataka India in areas of Higher Education, Healthcare & Research.

Also present, were the other top officials of the university, Associations & Hospital, They later proceeded to visit Thumbay University Hospital.The Minster was given a guided tour of the entire Thumbay Medicity and Thumbay University Hospital and was introduced to the activities of Thumbay Group.

The Minister was highly impressed by the infrastructure and facilities provided by the management and congratulated the President Dr.Thumbay Moideen for having made such a remarkable progress in such a short span of time. The Minister Said “I am proud of Dr. Thumbay Moideen a Man from Karnataka could Establish such a big Institution which serves the United Arab Emirates for its Higher Education Needs, this a very humble cause and very much needed for this country, Education provides the Real strength to build the future of society and the country, Education can change the way we live. Thumbay Group has been fulfilling Dreams of many people and providing quality Healthcare creating an impact to the society.”

Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, plays a key role in the advancement of medical education, healthcare, and research. It houses the Gulf Medical University – the region’s leading private medical university, Thumbay University Hospital – the largest private academic hospital in the region, Thumbay Dental Hospital – the first private dental hospital in the country and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector, and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital – the biggest state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital in the country.