The list of ‘Best Workplaces in the United Arab Emirates for the year 2021’ recognizes top 45 companies with outstanding workplace cultures. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Great Place to Work - a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces in over 60 countries worldwide - revealed its annual list of ‘Best Workplaces in the United Arab Emirates for the year 2021’.

The list recognizes the top 45 companies with outstanding workplace cultures.

Organizations that have made it to the list this year have had to work towards achieving two main goals: to preserve business continuity and maintain employee wellbeing.

"Ultimately, protecting businesses also meant protecting employees, and protecting employees was not an easy task during a pandemic. Our heroes, however, boldly stood by their employees and provided them with the needed mental, physical and financial support," said Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East.

Organizations this year also built upon a sense of belonging. When everything seemed to be at risk, employees were made to feel comfortable with their choices. The stability that was granted to them throughout the pandemic provided them with the chance to get inspired and grow mentally, as well as physically, while seeking to uphold the success of their work-life/personal-life balance.

Climbing from fourth place in the previous year to securing this year’s top rank was THE One. The made-in-the-UAE retail company has been featured in every UAE Best Workplaces list since it was first launched in 2011.

Toppers

The logistics company, DHL, ranked second this year has not stopped putting people first for ten years straight, having consistently been positioned in the top five on the Best Workplaces list. Ranked third for this year is Chalhoub Group, the leading partner for luxury across the Middle East..

Runner-up on this year’s Best Workplaces list was Five Hotels, which moved up to 18 spots from last year, followed by Hilton, which moved down two spots to take fifth place.