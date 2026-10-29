The UAE motor insurance market has split in two

Insurers need to decide which market is their target – price-led market or premium
In a world where insurance products all look the same and comparison platforms have made pricing more transparent than ever, conventional wisdom suggests that motor insurance has become a commodity.
The logic is simple: show customers a list of quotes and they will choose the cheapest one. And in many cases, that is exactly what happens. On comparison sites, around 80 per cent of policies are purchased from one of the three cheapest positions presented to customers. Price matters and often matters a lot.
Yet that statistic only tells half the story. At opposite ends of the pricing spectrum, some of the largest insurers in the market continue to attract significant volumes of business. Customers can clearly see the cheaper alternatives, yet many still choose the more expensive option. If motor insurance were purely a commodity, this should not happen.
The explanation may be that the UAE motor insurance market has undergone a quiet but meaningful segmentation, splitting into two markets with different customer needs, expectations and buying behaviours.
The first is the price-led market.
These customers typically drive older sedan vehicles valued below Dh50,000, own mainstream Japanese brands like Toyota, Nissan or Mitsubishi and are primarily focused on affordability.
Premium insurers are not simply charging higher prices. They are serving different customers. The data suggests these customers are more likely to insure newer vehicles, drive SUVs and own higher-value cars. They are willing to pay more when they believe they receive something meaningful in return, whether that is service quality, claims experience, convenience, product covers, brand reputation, value for money or trust.Julien Audrerie, Executive Vice President - Head of Consumer Line and Marketing, Sukoon Insurance
The second is the premium market.
Premium insurers are not simply charging higher prices. They are serving different customers. The data suggests these customers are more likely to insure newer vehicles, drive SUVs and own higher-value cars. They are willing to pay more when they believe they receive something meaningful in return, whether that is service quality, claims experience, convenience, product covers, brand reputation, value for money or trust.
Price leaders compete for ranking. Premium insurers compete for preference. One wins by appearing first on the comparison screen. The other wins by convincing customers it is worth paying more for.
This reflects a broader trend in the UAE economy. Consumers increasingly define value in different ways. Two travellers may fly the same route but choose different airlines. Two families may stay in different hotels despite visiting the same destination. One customer focuses on price, another on experience. Motor insurance appears to be following the same path.
For insurers, this has important consequences. There is no longer a single recipe for success.
Competing on price can work. Competing on value can also work. The challenge is understanding which customers you are trying to serve and building a proposition that consistently meets their expectations. The mistake is trying to be both.
Price-led insurers must build their business around scale, efficiency and cost discipline. Premium insurers must justify higher prices through service, claims experience and trust. Both models can succeed, but they require very different choices.
Building superior customer experience through service, simplicity and digital innovation is difficult. Lowering prices is easier. But competing on price often means accepting lower margins and customers whose loyalty lasts only until the next cheaper offer appears.
For years, the industry has debated how to win motor insurance. The more important question may now be which market insurers are trying to win.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.