The most important pillar in the strategy to limit global temperature rises is the transition to carbon neutrality. Ending our reliance on fossil fuels to power our buildings, vehicles and industrial processes is essential - but what will replace them?

Alicia Eastman, President at Intercontinental Energy says that the need to to have a completely green supply chain is being being driven by consumers:

“This pressure is motivating retailers and shipping companies to seek a net zero solution and replace their diesel with green fuels like green ammonia. Green ammonia is a zero greenhouse gas solution that allows this highly pollutive sector to decarbonize by 2050, if not sooner.”

Intercontinental Energy (ICE) is the world's leading developer of green hydrogen and green ammonia, using upstream wind and solar from coastal desert sites to desalinate seawater and separate it into hydrogen and oxygen.

Lars Hansen, Director of Upstream Energy at Intercontinental Energy says that while cost has previously been an inhibitor for renewable energy, things are changing fast:

“The rapid decline in solar and wind energy cost is now making it possible for green fuels to become economical compared to today's fossil fuel derived alternative. Building the projects at scale is a further way to improve the cost competitiveness of green fuel projects.”

Large scale projects attract a dedicated supply chain which can in turn meet the needs of industries that need green power. While scaling up such projects depends heavily on finding the right location, Intrercontinental Energy’s CEO and co-founder, Alex Tancock, has spent his entire career in renewables. Tancock has identified the sites that are best suited to producing low-cost green energy: large, flat and remote areas near the coast to allow access to water for desalination plants. Hansen says that there are other considerations:

“A pattern of high solar generation during the day combined with really strong wind generation at night. This is also called the dural profile of a site, the ease of doing business in a country when it comes to planning development and construction of large scale projects is really important. The combination of these three factors means that we have some of the best lowest-cost green fuel producing sites in the world today.”

The approach has seen the company build a large portfolio with a capacity of some 200 gigawatts across projects in Western Australia, Oman and Saudi Arabia. By sharing information between projects, the company is able to make better decisions about best practice.

Intercontinental Energy has also partnered with other companies, including Modern Industrial Group, a developer of industrial projects with a focus on the mining sector, to set up such projects as an assembly plant for 10,000 hydrogen trucks and a 25 gigawatt fuel production facility to produce green electricity, hydrogen, and ammonia making Oman a leader in the world.

Walid Rassi, MENA Project Manager says that we are all in the decarbonization effort together:

“Lessons and knowledge transferred from Australian projects help us to do the right things in the right order, as well as bringing innovative solutions for sustainability, innovation and inclusion as a baseline for the development of the project.”

Alicia Eastman says that the business is striving to chive benefits to what she cals “the triple bottom line”:

“This means placing equal emphasis on the economic viability of the project, but also its impact on the environment and its impact on the people surrounding the project.”

Yasser Macki, OIman Country Manager, says that the end results speak for themselves:

“Obviously the project will generate additional sources of revenue for the country and create thousands of jobs directly and indirectly. It will also expand the supply chains industry and act as a magnet for industry companies seeking inexpensive green energy building industry clusters and permanent employment opportunities.”

For Eastman, the future for the fuels the company is producing is set to be positive:

“We believe green ammonia will evolve in a similar manner to LNG. We are focused on green ammonia now for replacement of fuel in north Asia and as a shipping fuel globally. We think demand from heavy transport aviation, industrial chemical sectors will also increase dramatically.”

Where are we on the journey? Lars Hansen looks ahead: