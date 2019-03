I believe the one thing that has not changed from the time that I started is the recipe for success. The beginning of any entrepreneurial endeavour is always daunting as it is fraught with unknown and unexpected challenges. However, if you are driven and have a clear vision, you can overcome such challenges and assume self-confidence. A pioneering spirit that more often than not separates leaders from the followers. Courage of your conviction and perseverance to overcome disappointments and failures are the hallmarks in this journey of endurance. My underlying belief is “Persevere till you succeed. Failure is temporary but giving up is permanent!” You must be able to quickly adapt your business to be relevant and be able to take calculated risks when the right opportunity presents itself. Believe in your goals and aspirations and attain them with a sense of purpose.