Image Credit: Supplied

Since its establishment in 2012, the Emirates Classification Society (Tasneef) is the first Arab classification society and is still the only Arab classification society in existence until today.

The story doesn’t stop here, Tasneef is the first to start a local programme to train fresh graduates in various classification activities that includes the complex process of ships plan approval and surveys of different kind of commercial ships and military vessels.

This unique training programme enabled Tasneef to bring the percentage of UAE nationals in maritime classification activities to more than 50 per cent in the technical sections. The programme proved that the UAE graduates are well capable to tackle highly complicated jobs in a short period of time.

As a matter of fact, the training programme included theoretical and practical courses following international standards for 12 months. However, due to the intelligence and hardworking spirit of its trainees, the programme was shortened to 10 months.

This honourable achievement of enabling UAE nationals in classification activities would not be a reality without the support of the UAE Armed Forces and the leaders in the maritime industry such as Abu Dhabi Ports and ADNOC.

Many UAE nationals have been involved in thousands of inspection activities on commercial vessels to ensure the safety of the ships and its crew operating in the UAE, in addition to contributing to the prevention of maritime pollution in the UAE’s precious waters.

Again, the story doesn’t stop here in the UAE. Tasneef is seeking worldwide expansion especially in the Arab world via obtaining more flag administration recognition from friendly countries.