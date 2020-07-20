Tasneef offers a full range of services that caters to the needs of the maritime industry

TASNEEF offers various training programmes to prepare Emirati graduates for careers in maritime Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF) was established in 2012 as the first local classification society in the UAE as well as the GCC and the Arab world. The primary mission of TASNEEF is to serve the interests of the UAE, as well as the needs of its clients by promoting the security and safety of life and property, and protecting and preserving the natural environment in its vital industries, maritime and certification domain. In 2016, TASNEEF established the following subsidiaries:

● TASNEEF Maritime This is the sole classification society within TASNEEF. It issues rules relating to classification of ships and provides statutory certifications.

● TASNEEF-RINA Business Assurance This is an international certification body providing certifications, training and advisory services.

● TASNEEF Asset Integrity This is an accredited company for ensuring safety in the industry, irrespective of its activities, by means of third-party inspection, training, and safety consultancy.

TASNEEF is considered as one of the most efficient providers of marine and offshore classification services in the UAE, along with certification through its Business Assurance subsidiary and training courses through its training section. TASNEEF achieves this through strategic partnerships with established classification societies, experienced leadership, and professional staff, and by applying leading-edge technologies.

Tasneef Maritime provides full range of services that caters to the needs of the market and all types of clients in the public and private domain through certification processes for the following;

● Ships classification for merchant and naval ships, and yacht

● Statutory services for merchant and naval ships, and yacht

● UAE National Code — Yacht and GCC code

● Certification of materials and components

● Maritime and naval advisory services

● Service supplier, product and manufacture approvals