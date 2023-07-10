Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, launched the Dubai Digital Cloud project on Monday during a visit to the Digital Dubai headquarters.

The project consists of multiple digital clouds designed to provide high levels of flexibility and operational efficiency, while offering the best solutions from private to public clouds. It also includes multiple service providers, who will work to enhance services and boost their competitiveness, providing government entities with multiple service provider options.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan attended the signing of partnership agreements between Digital Dubai, Microsoft and Moro Hub – a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) – to implement the Dubai Digital Cloud project.

Under the terms of the partnerships, Moro Digital Data Hub is set to provide cloud services through its platform, Moro Cloud. Incorporating global best practices, the platform helps reduce overall costs of IT infrastructure in Dubai, and provides a system of emerging technologies and cloud services to support digital transformation.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and Digital Dubai will collaborate to support the project by leveraging the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform and providing platforms dedicated to government entities, in order to ensure the highest levels of security, governance and compliance with Digital Dubai’s policies and regulations. The two parties will also work together on a Digital Skills Program.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai was steadfast in its commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in the use of advanced technologies to accelerate the emirate’s digital transformation. Apart from supporting economic growth, Dubai’s accelerated digital transformation seeks to further raise the efficiency of government operations and the quality of life of people in the emirate.

He expressed his appreciation for the commitment of various government teams working to advance Dubai’s digital development goals in line with the highest global benchmarks. He said the growing pace of Dubai’s digital transformation has significantly boosted the performance of government operations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Digital Dubai to provide cloud services to government entities in Dubai through the Moro Cloud service, which has earned the highest local and international security standards and is managed by our highly qualified, internationally certified team.”

“Moro’s advanced digital services aim to support government and private organisations in their digital transformation journeys in the UAE and the Middle East. Moro Cloud helps accelerate this process while promoting innovation and reducing costs. It is managed through green carbon-neutral local data centres, which will help government organisations achieve their carbon neutrality goals.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The Dubai Digital Cloud project…marks a significant milestone on our journey to cement Dubai’s global status as a model city and an inspiring example of how digital transformation can be implemented to serve the community and the business sector.”

“Moreover, the project demonstrates the effective partnership and collaboration between the public and private sectors, which sets the stage for a holistic and integrated digital life for everyone,” Al Mansoori added. “It will also empower Dubai government entities in their digital transformation, providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve their goals, and roll out cloud computing technologies to deliver best-in-class government services.”