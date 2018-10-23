Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, opened the 20th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) on Tuesday morning.

The event will operate under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability’, and will feature close to 2,100 exhibitors from more than 53 countries.

Shaikh Hamdan toured the exhibition, inspecting the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) stand and talking to executives from Siemens and Ducab.

Wetex will coincide with the fifth World Green Economy Summit (WGES 2018) and the third Dubai Solar Show.

The largest exhibition of its kind in the region, Wetex runs until October 25 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Part of the fifth annual Green Week, the event is being held under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance, and President of Dewa.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, and founder and chairman of Wetex, urged all citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE to participate in the exhibition.