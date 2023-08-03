The UAE’s first and largest car maintenance platform, Service My Car, has announced the signing of Ahmad Haffar, AKA The Voice of Dubai, to create a sonic branding identity and run multiple radio-focused marketing campaigns.

While most residents of Dubai may not know Haffar as being the famous voice behind major brands, they have most certainly heard him. As the voice of the region’s leading brands like Emirates, Majid al Futtaim Group, Etisalat, and now, Service My Car, Haffar is also the voice of Dubai Metro and Dubai Expo 2020. His prowess as a voiceover artist and a musician, and his work with the region’s biggest brands and entities has rightfully earned him the moniker of being The Voice of Dubai.

“As someone who’s heavily involved with UAE’s media culture, I like to partner with brands that embody the country’s spirit of ease, safety, and convenience," says Haffar. "When it comes to an industry like automotive maintenance, Service My Car has been at the forefront of offering those values. As they’ve always been innovative with their marketing and branding strategies, I’m excited to work with them on their newly established sonic branch, and help execute their radio and digital campaigns."

For Service My Car, the forging of a sonic branding identity and radio-focused marketing strategies comes on the back of successive years of a digital and OOH-focused marketing approach. Service My Car had as recently as last year, strategically placed billboards in target areas with the most traffic.

Ozair Puda, Founder and CEO, Service My Car, says, “We’ve always been innovative with our marketing strategies and evolved from a focus on digital marketing, to OOH advertising, and now we’re keen to explore the branch of sonic branding and advertising. After carefully considering how our customers identify with us, we believe that adding Ahmad’s sonic touch to our prominent and easily recognisable brand will take Service My Car to new heights."

By partnering with Haffar, Service My Car promises everyone to look forward to a new and catchy sonic branding identity, and a radio-focused marketing approach for the near future.