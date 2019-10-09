Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and founder of unifonic. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Unifonic, the Saudi Arabia-based cloud tech innovator, has launched this week at GITEX Technology Week an enhanced multi-channel solution for businesses to boost engagement with customers.

The Riyadh-based technology firm is pushing an enhanced multi-channel platform launched during this week's tech jamboree in Dubai.

Unifonic offers a portfolio of solutions to boost engagement with people through a portfolio of business applications and a single API for SMS, voice, instant messaging and chat apps.

The launch announcement comes only 12 months after the tech firm raised the largest-ever financing round for a Saudi start-up.

Unifonic developed the enhanced multi-channel platform to provide a heightened customer engagement, by removing the traditional one-way conversation.

With the right tools to better engage with customers across a multitude of communications channels, it enables customers to be interactive with brands on their preferred channel, either through WhatsApp or FB messenger.

Prior to its GITEX Technology Week launch, Unifonic piloted the platform through a customer-facing WhatsApp channel for Jamalon, the Middle East’s largest online bookstore.

“In today’s highly-competitive and fast-paced business environment, customers demand greater interaction, looking for more content and material to be pushed through the channels they want. It is paramount that businesses are able to provide this engagement across several touchpoints — including widely used instant messaging apps,” said Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and founder of unifonic.

“By utilising rapidly evolving technologies, unifonic has taken the lead in providing our customers with this capability and elevate the end customer engagement to a whole new level in the region.

Customer personal preference

“With personal preference, the cornerstone of how modern consumers communicate, the agility of unifonic’s multi-channel platform solution puts the power back into businesses’ hands," he said.

"The platform’s flexibility allows businesses to engage customers throughout the year on their preferred channel or instant messaging app,” Hamdan added.

Founded in 2006 and already counting over 5,000 business customers, unifonic has facilitated 5 billion enabled interactions in 190-plus countries via more than 720 mobile operators.

Hamdan said their easy-to-use web, mobile and API interfaces enable app developers, marketers and business owners to communicate with customers through text-messaging, voice and instant messaging apps.