Saudi economy is able to absorb the decline in revenues and to deal with budget deficit

The Ras Tannura oil refinery in Dammam. Saudi Arabia's finance minister Mohammed al Jadaan said on Sunday that the economy is able to absorb the decline in revenues and to deal with budget deficit. Image Credit: Rex Features

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's finance minister Mohammed al Jadaan said on Sunday that the kingdom's economy is solid and has the ability to deal with the coronavirus crisis despite the need to cut spending.

The Saudi economy is able to absorb the decline in revenues and to deal with budget deficit" he said in a statement published by the state news agency.